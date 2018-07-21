Eli Lilly And Co (LLY) PT Set at $100.00 by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald set a $100.00 target price on Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

“. We reaffirm our OW rating and $100 12-month PT for LLY’s stock after hosting a conference call with two endocrinologists who disagree on the outcome for LLY’s REWIND trial. We have previously spoken with four physicians, two of which we hosted for this call. Trulicity is one of Lilly’s largest assets. FactSet consensus shows a five-year CAGR for Trulicity (2018-23) of ~9.9%. Based on our calls, most of the physicians expect a positive outcome for REWIND. This could increase Rxs by 20-30% or by multiples of current sales, which leads us to believe that significant upside remains in the drug, if the doctors are right. We expect top-line data by year-end 2018, and a presentation at ADA in June 2019.”,” the firm’s analyst commented.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a sell rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $95.18.

LLY opened at $88.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $97.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.25. Eli Lilly And Co has a fifty-two week low of $73.69 and a fifty-two week high of $90.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 35.37%. Eli Lilly And Co’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.57%.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey N. Simmons sold 9,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $708,619.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.65, for a total transaction of $15,597,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 122,050,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,575,702,166.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,129,755 shares of company stock valued at $95,254,883. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 10.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 587,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,455,000 after acquiring an additional 57,487 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 44.1% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 44,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after acquiring an additional 13,637 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 424.9% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LLC now owns 15,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 12,748 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 309,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,110,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 65,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after acquiring an additional 16,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.