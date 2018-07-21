Elastos Price Hits $17.15 on Major Exchanges (ELA)

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. Elastos has a total market capitalization of $90.32 million and approximately $1.65 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elastos coin can now be purchased for about $17.15 or 0.00231100 BTC on major exchanges including BCEX and Huobi. In the last seven days, Elastos has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006145 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003958 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013614 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013458 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000486 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.88 or 0.00470013 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00167011 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024435 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00015974 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00001006 BTC.

Elastos Profile

Elastos’ genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 33,762,727 coins and its circulating supply is 5,266,368 coins. The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Elastos is www.elastos.org

Elastos Coin Trading

Elastos can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi and BCEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elastos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elastos using one of the exchanges listed above.

