Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) Shares Sold by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,980 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 84.6% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 932 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. ValuEngine raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.65.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.02, for a total value of $932,526.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 121,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,051,039. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 9,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.39, for a total value of $1,368,112.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,789,472.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 230,249 shares of company stock worth $31,802,645 in the last three months. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $152.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.64. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 1 year low of $100.20 and a 1 year high of $155.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $938.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.69 million. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 17.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies to treat structural heart disease and critically ill patients in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic heart valves and related delivery systems for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.