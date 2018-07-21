Edgewell Personal Care (EPC) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

Stock analysts at UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) in a report released on Thursday, www.benzinga.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.23% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EPC. ValuEngine cut Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Barclays set a $38.00 price target on Edgewell Personal Care and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $61.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Edgewell Personal Care presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.
Shares of EPC stock opened at $52.82 on Thursday. Edgewell Personal Care has a one year low of $39.50 and a one year high of $76.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 209,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,454,000 after purchasing an additional 57,417 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 296.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 118,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,056,000 after purchasing an additional 88,848 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 118,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,029,000 after purchasing an additional 51,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 68,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,065,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.
Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile
Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.
