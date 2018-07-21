Edgewell Personal Care (EPC) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

Stock analysts at UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) in a report released on Thursday, www.benzinga.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EPC. ValuEngine cut Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Barclays set a $38.00 price target on Edgewell Personal Care and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $61.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Edgewell Personal Care presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

Shares of EPC stock opened at $52.82 on Thursday. Edgewell Personal Care has a one year low of $39.50 and a one year high of $76.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $608.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.29 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a positive return on equity of 11.51% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 209,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,454,000 after purchasing an additional 57,417 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 296.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 118,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,056,000 after purchasing an additional 88,848 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 118,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,029,000 after purchasing an additional 51,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 68,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,065,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

