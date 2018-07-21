Ecopetrol (EC) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Shows

Media coverage about Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) has been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Ecopetrol earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the oil and gas company an impact score of 44.8938009657301 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

EC has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. HSBC raised Ecopetrol from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Ecopetrol opened at $20.86 on Friday, according to Marketbeat . The stock has a market cap of $42.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Ecopetrol has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $23.34.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. Ecopetrol had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 14.78%. research analysts anticipate that Ecopetrol will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Petrochemical, and Biofuels; and Transport and Logistics. The company produces crude oil and gas; and engages in the extraction, collection, treatment, storage and pumping or compression of hydrocarbons.

