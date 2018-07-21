eBay (EBAY) Shares Down 0.2% After Analyst Downgrade

eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)’s share price was down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $53.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. eBay traded as low as $33.93 and last traded at $34.50. Approximately 525,817 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 8,736,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.42.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded eBay from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (up previously from $52.00) on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded eBay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.16.

Get eBay alerts:

In other news, SVP Stephen Fisher sold 12,408 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total transaction of $464,927.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 87,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,261,726.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brian J. Doerger sold 9,232 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $352,200.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,478.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 144,114 shares of company stock worth $5,479,825 in the last quarter. 6.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MANA Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. MANA Advisors LLC now owns 11,830 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,309 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 9,308 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 13,507,623 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $543,547,000 after purchasing an additional 247,719 shares in the last quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp now owns 45,207 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 99.7% during the 1st quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 26,805 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 13,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $37.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.24.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The e-commerce company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. eBay had a positive return on equity of 19.52% and a negative net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that eBay Inc will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms that connect various buyers and sellers worldwide. Its platforms enable sellers to organize and offer their inventory for sale; and buyers to find and purchase it virtually. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps and online ticket platform that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.