EATON VANCE Mun/SHS (ETX) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Finds

News stories about EATON VANCE Mun/SHS (NYSE:ETX) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. EATON VANCE Mun/SHS earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the investment management company an impact score of 45.651179784382 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of ETX stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,130. The company has a market capitalization of $208.09 million, a P/E ratio of -284.79 and a beta of -0.27. EATON VANCE Mun/SHS has a 12-month low of $18.81 and a 12-month high of $21.20.

Get EATON VANCE Mun/SHS alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.071 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 23rd. This is an increase from EATON VANCE Mun/SHS’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. EATON VANCE Mun/SHS’s dividend payout ratio is -1,214.29%.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

Read More: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for EATON VANCE Mun/SHS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EATON VANCE Mun/SHS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.