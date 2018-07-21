easyJet (EZJ) PT Raised to GBX 1,993

easyJet (LON:EZJ) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from GBX 1,831 ($24.24) to GBX 1,993 ($26.38) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.41% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Oddo Securities upgraded shares of easyJet to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 2,100 ($27.80) to GBX 2,050 ($27.13) in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,836 ($24.30) price target on shares of easyJet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of easyJet to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 1,700 ($22.50) to GBX 1,800 ($23.83) in a research note on Friday, April 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. easyJet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,788 ($23.67).

easyJet stock opened at GBX 1,615 ($21.38) on Thursday. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of GBX 977.38 ($12.94) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,698.69 ($22.48).

In related news, insider Chris Brocklesby sold 2,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,803 ($23.86), for a total transaction of £42,009.90 ($55,605.43). Insiders have purchased a total of 27 shares of company stock worth $45,441 over the last 90 days.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2017, it operated 862 routes and a fleet of 279 aircraft. The company also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

