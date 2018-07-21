easyJet (EZJ) Given a GBX 1,900 Price Target by Cfra Analysts

easyJet (LON:EZJ) has been given a GBX 1,900 ($25.15) price objective by investment analysts at Cfra in a report issued on Thursday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cfra’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.65% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Numis Securities reduced their price target on shares of easyJet from GBX 1,838 ($24.33) to GBX 1,836 ($24.30) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of easyJet from GBX 1,831 ($24.24) to GBX 1,993 ($26.38) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,059 ($27.25) price objective on shares of easyJet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,900 ($25.15) price objective on shares of easyJet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 1,550 ($20.52) price objective on shares of easyJet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,788 ($23.67).

Get easyJet alerts:

Shares of easyJet opened at GBX 1,615 ($21.38) on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of GBX 977.38 ($12.94) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,698.69 ($22.48).

In related news, insider Chris Brocklesby sold 2,330 shares of easyJet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,803 ($23.86), for a total value of £42,009.90 ($55,605.43). In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 27 shares of company stock valued at $45,441.

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2017, it operated 862 routes and a fleet of 279 aircraft. The company also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.