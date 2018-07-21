Eastern Bank Sells 1,156 Shares of DowDuPont Inc (DWDP)

Eastern Bank cut its holdings in DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the period. DowDuPont accounts for 1.2% of Eastern Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Eastern Bank’s holdings in DowDuPont were worth $17,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of DowDuPont by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,458,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344,766 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of DowDuPont by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,638,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621,876 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of DowDuPont by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,903,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,757 shares during the period. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DowDuPont during the 1st quarter valued at $59,025,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of DowDuPont by 645.8% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 895,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,741,000 after purchasing an additional 775,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

In other DowDuPont news, insider Andrew N. Liveris sold 268,406 shares of DowDuPont stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total value of $18,503,909.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew N. Liveris sold 100,000 shares of DowDuPont stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total transaction of $6,957,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 518,095 shares of company stock worth $35,702,234. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DWDP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of DowDuPont from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. HSBC upgraded shares of DowDuPont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of DowDuPont in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of DowDuPont from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of DowDuPont in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. DowDuPont presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.13.

Shares of DowDuPont opened at $65.82 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.28. DowDuPont Inc has a 52-week low of $61.27 and a 52-week high of $77.08.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.31 billion. DowDuPont had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that DowDuPont Inc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. DowDuPont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.71%.

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses worldwide. The company's Agriculture segment develops and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; canola, cotton, sunflower, sorghum, wheat, and rice seeds; silage inoculants; and weed control, disease control, and insect control products.

