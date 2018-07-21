East West Bancorp (EWBC) Price Target Lowered to $77.00 at Barclays

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $78.00 to $77.00 in a report issued on Friday morning. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on EWBC. UBS Group started coverage on East West Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded East West Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. BidaskClub upgraded East West Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. DA Davidson cut their price target on East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on East West Bancorp from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.85.

East West Bancorp traded up $0.80, reaching $66.23, during mid-day trading on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. 921,219 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 742,265. The company has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. East West Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $52.86 and a fifty-two week high of $73.98.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $389.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.70 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 34.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that East West Bancorp will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 31st. This is an increase from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 23.12%.

In other news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $70,928.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,354,173.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dominic Ng sold 5,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.23, for a total value of $387,984.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 539,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,295,527.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,785 shares of company stock worth $10,222,156 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EWBC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,988,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,831,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 208.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 144,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,768,000 after purchasing an additional 97,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 272.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 58,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, business executives, professionals, and other individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

