Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on EGLE. ValuEngine raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Maxim Group reissued a hold rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Monday, June 18th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Eagle Bulk Shipping presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.33.

NASDAQ EGLE traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.45. 234,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,839. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a one year low of $4.18 and a one year high of $6.14. The company has a market capitalization of $415.61 million, a PE ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative net margin of 12.09% and a negative return on equity of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $56.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.24 million. equities analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eagle Bulk Shipping news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 48,000 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total value of $251,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 31.3% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 62,143 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 14,812 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 278.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,573 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 16,601 shares during the last quarter. Jump Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 117.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,605 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 26,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. 42.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc is engaged primarily in the ocean transportation of a range of major and minor bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement and fertilizer, along worldwide shipping routes. The Company operates in the Handymax sector of the dry bulk industry, with particular emphasis on the Supramax class of vessels.

