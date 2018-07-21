Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc (EBMT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc (NASDAQ:EBMT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Eagle Bancorp Montana’s earnings. Eagle Bancorp Montana posted earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp Montana will report full year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.88. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Eagle Bancorp Montana.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.10). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $9.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.68 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, FIG Partners reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in a research report on Thursday, April 26th.

In related news, CEO Peter Joseph Johnson sold 5,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $112,003.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,854,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rick Hays acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.79 per share, with a total value of $49,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,601 shares in the company, valued at $486,853.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBMT. Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,150,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. raised its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 103,367 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,144,000 after buying an additional 6,268 shares during the last quarter. Glacier Peak Capital LLC raised its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Glacier Peak Capital LLC now owns 392,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,150,000 after buying an additional 6,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 3,664 shares during the last quarter. 44.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBMT remained flat at $$19.05 during trading on Friday. 479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,756. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a twelve month low of $17.35 and a twelve month high of $21.95. The company has a market cap of $104.02 million, a PE ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services in Montana. The company offers one-to-four family residential mortgage loans; commercial real estate loans; real estate construction loans; home equity loans; commercial business loans consisting of business loans and lines of credit on a secured and unsecured basis; and consumer loans comprising loans that are secured by collateral other than real estate, such as automobiles, recreational vehicles, and boats.

