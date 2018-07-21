E-Dinar Coin (EDR) Trading 4.6% Higher Over Last Week

E-Dinar Coin (CURRENCY:EDR) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 21st. In the last week, E-Dinar Coin has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. One E-Dinar Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0103 or 0.00000140 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, LocalTrade, Exrates and Livecoin. E-Dinar Coin has a market capitalization of $9.14 million and approximately $32,789.00 worth of E-Dinar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tao (XTO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00011000 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002335 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003319 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00016200 BTC.

Kzcash (KZC) traded up 53.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00018960 BTC.

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded down 37.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00017500 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 455.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000348 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000474 BTC.

GanjaCoin (MRJA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000441 BTC.

E-Dinar Coin Profile

E-Dinar Coin (CRYPTO:EDR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. E-Dinar Coin’s total supply is 1,011,211,988 coins and its circulating supply is 886,211,988 coins. E-Dinar Coin’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for E-Dinar Coin is edinarcoin.com

E-Dinar Coin Coin Trading

E-Dinar Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, LocalTrade, Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as E-Dinar Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade E-Dinar Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy E-Dinar Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

