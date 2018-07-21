Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG) & KNOT Offshore Partners (KNOP) Head to Head Contrast

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE: DLNG) and KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dynagas LNG Partners and KNOT Offshore Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dynagas LNG Partners $138.99 million 2.04 $16.05 million $0.74 10.80 KNOT Offshore Partners $219.20 million 3.30 $66.90 million $2.26 9.78

KNOT Offshore Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Dynagas LNG Partners. KNOT Offshore Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dynagas LNG Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Dynagas LNG Partners and KNOT Offshore Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dynagas LNG Partners 6.93% 9.71% 2.29% KNOT Offshore Partners 36.06% 13.85% 4.99%

Dividends

Dynagas LNG Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.5%. KNOT Offshore Partners pays an annual dividend of $2.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.4%. Dynagas LNG Partners pays out 135.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. KNOT Offshore Partners pays out 92.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners and KNOT Offshore Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dynagas LNG Partners 1 3 2 0 2.17 KNOT Offshore Partners 0 1 0 0 2.00

Dynagas LNG Partners presently has a consensus target price of $11.10, suggesting a potential upside of 38.92%. KNOT Offshore Partners has a consensus target price of $21.00, suggesting a potential downside of 4.98%. Given Dynagas LNG Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Dynagas LNG Partners is more favorable than KNOT Offshore Partners.

Volatility and Risk

Dynagas LNG Partners has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KNOT Offshore Partners has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.5% of Dynagas LNG Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.5% of KNOT Offshore Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

KNOT Offshore Partners beats Dynagas LNG Partners on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of March 9, 2018, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.

KNOT Offshore Partners Company Profile

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company loading, transportation and storage of their crude oil services under time charters and bareboat charters. As of April 25, 2018, it had a fleet of 16 shuttle tankers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

