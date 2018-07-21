Dunkin Brands Group (DNKN) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Dunkin Brands Group from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dunkin Brands Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. OTR Global started coverage on Dunkin Brands Group in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Dunkin Brands Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Dunkin Brands Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.35.

DNKN stock opened at $73.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.54. Dunkin Brands Group has a 52-week low of $50.89 and a 52-week high of $73.31. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.34.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $301.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.72 million. Dunkin Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 75.12% and a net margin of 36.40%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Dunkin Brands Group will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Nigel Travis sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $3,729,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 308,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,161,068.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Katherine D. Jaspon sold 1,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total value of $99,205.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNKN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dunkin Brands Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,824,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,968 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 141,367 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,114,000 after acquiring an additional 43,948 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 349,311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,520,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

About Dunkin Brands Group

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Dunkin' Donuts U.S., Dunkin' Donuts International, Baskin-Robbins International, and Baskin-Robbins U.S. Its restaurants offer hot and cold coffee, baked goods, donuts, bagels, muffins, breakfast sandwiches, hard and soft serve ice creams, frozen yogurts, shakes, malts, floats, and cakes.

