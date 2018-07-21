Duke Energy Corp Expected to Post Q2 2018 Earnings of $1.02 Per Share (DUK)

Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Duke Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, July 18th. KeyCorp analyst P. Ridzon expects that the utilities provider will earn $1.02 per share for the quarter.

DUK has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Duke Energy from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Duke Energy from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 7th. ValuEngine cut Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. SunTrust Banks set a $80.00 target price on Duke Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.27.

NYSE:DUK opened at $80.65 on Friday. Duke Energy has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $91.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $56.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.12.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.9275 per share. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $3.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.90%.

In other news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 2,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total transaction of $155,444.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total value of $292,524.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 434.9% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth $122,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 48.5% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity; and engages in the wholesale of electricity to municipalities, electric cooperative utilities, and other load-serving entities.

