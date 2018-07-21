Duke Energy Corp (DUK) Stake Lessened by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb lessened its stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 1.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 174,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,049 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $13,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $955,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $6,487,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $7,447,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $80.65 on Friday. Duke Energy Corp has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $91.80. The company has a market capitalization of $56.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a $0.9275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $3.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.90%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DUK shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.27.

In other news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 2,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total value of $155,444.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total transaction of $292,524.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity; and engages in the wholesale of electricity to municipalities, electric cooperative utilities, and other load-serving entities.

