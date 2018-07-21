DSA Finl Corp/SH (DSFN) Posts Earnings Results

DSA Finl Corp/SH (OTCMKTS:DSFN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.09 million during the quarter.

DSA Finl Corp/SH stock opened at $11.65 on Friday. DSA Finl Corp/SH has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $12.73.

DSA Finl Corp/SH Company Profile

DSA Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Dearborn Savings Bank that provides various financial services. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificate of deposits, and IRA accounts, as well as residential, residential construction, home equity, business loans.

