DSA Finl Corp/SH (DSFN) Posts Earnings Results

DSA Finl Corp/SH (OTCMKTS:DSFN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.09 million during the quarter.
DSA Finl Corp/SH stock opened at $11.65 on Friday. DSA Finl Corp/SH has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $12.73.
DSA Finl Corp/SH Company Profile
