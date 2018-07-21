Dropbox (DBX) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Shows

Press coverage about Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) has been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Dropbox earned a news sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the company an impact score of 45.6401850390382 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of DBX opened at $31.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.14. Dropbox has a 1 year low of $27.75 and a 1 year high of $43.50.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $316.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.23 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Dropbox will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DBX. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Nomura began coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie began coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Dropbox to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.43.

About Dropbox

Dropbox Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to create, access, and share content online. The company was formerly known as Evenflow, Inc and changed its name to Dropbox, Inc in October 2009. Dropbox Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.