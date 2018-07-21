Drive Shack Inc (DS) Position Reduced by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lessened its stake in shares of Drive Shack Inc (NYSE:DS) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 404,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 34,842 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Drive Shack were worth $1,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Drive Shack during the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Drive Shack during the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Drive Shack during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Drive Shack during the 1st quarter valued at about $428,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Drive Shack during the 1st quarter valued at about $524,000. 50.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Drive Shack news, Director Wesley R. Edens acquired 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.30 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,922,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,487,098.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Drive Shack opened at $7.06 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Drive Shack Inc has a twelve month low of $2.41 and a twelve month high of $8.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $479.46 million, a PE ratio of 51.14 and a beta of 1.51.

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Drive Shack had a negative net margin of 15.18% and a positive return on equity of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $66.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.55 million. analysts expect that Drive Shack Inc will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Drive Shack from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Imperial Capital raised their price target on shares of Drive Shack from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Drive Shack from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th.

Drive Shack Profile

Newcastle Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in and manages real estate related and other investments, including senior housing properties; debt investments financed with collateralized debt obligations; other debt investments; and investments in golf courses and facilities.

