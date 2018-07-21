Dream Global Real Estate Investment Trust to Post FY2019 Earnings of $1.07 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (DRG)

Dream Global Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:DRG) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dream Global Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 18th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.08.

Dream Global Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:DRG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C$0.19. The company had revenue of C$87.70 million during the quarter.

Separately, Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dream Global Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th.

