Dover (DOV) Releases FY18 Earnings Guidance

Dover (NYSE:DOV) updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.75-4.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.80.

A number of research firms have commented on DOV. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Dover in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on Dover from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. MED began coverage on Dover in a report on Thursday, July 12th. They issued a hold rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank set a $79.00 target price on Dover and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Dover from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Dover presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $92.62.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover opened at $80.24 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Dover has a 52-week low of $66.18 and a 52-week high of $88.11.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. analysts expect that Dover will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,000 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.83, for a total transaction of $1,516,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,686,369.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jay L. Kloosterboer sold 14,745 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $1,159,989.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,816,962.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,245 shares of company stock valued at $2,873,739 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Energy, Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Energy segment provides solutions and services for the production and processing of fuels for drilling and production, bearings and compression, and automation end markets.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.