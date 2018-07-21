Dover (DOV) Price Target Raised to $90.00 at Barclays

Dover (NYSE:DOV) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note published on Friday. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DOV. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Dover from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dover from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Dover to $98.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank set a $79.00 target price on shares of Dover and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Dover in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $92.62.

Dover traded up $2.12, reaching $80.24, during trading on Friday, MarketBeat reports. 4,172,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,359,387. The stock has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30. Dover has a twelve month low of $66.18 and a twelve month high of $88.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.09. Dover had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Dover will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dover news, SVP Jay L. Kloosterboer sold 14,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $1,159,989.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,096 shares in the company, valued at $1,816,962.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.83, for a total transaction of $1,516,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,686,369.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,245 shares of company stock worth $2,873,739. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dover by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 3,947 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Dover by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,998,000 after buying an additional 7,867 shares during the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dover during the fourth quarter worth $553,000. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. raised its holdings in Dover by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 29,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after buying an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Dover by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Energy, Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Energy segment provides solutions and services for the production and processing of fuels for drilling and production, bearings and compression, and automation end markets.

