Dover (DOV) Price Target Raised to $90.00 at Barclays

Dover (NYSE:DOV) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note published on Friday. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DOV. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Dover from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dover from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Dover to $98.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank set a $79.00 target price on shares of Dover and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Dover in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $92.62.
Dover traded up $2.12, reaching $80.24, during trading on Friday, MarketBeat reports. 4,172,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,359,387. The stock has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30. Dover has a twelve month low of $66.18 and a twelve month high of $88.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.95.
In other Dover news, SVP Jay L. Kloosterboer sold 14,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $1,159,989.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,096 shares in the company, valued at $1,816,962.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.83, for a total transaction of $1,516,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,686,369.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,245 shares of company stock worth $2,873,739. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dover by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 3,947 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Dover by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,998,000 after buying an additional 7,867 shares during the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dover during the fourth quarter worth $553,000. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. raised its holdings in Dover by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 29,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after buying an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Dover by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.
Dover Company Profile
Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Energy, Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Energy segment provides solutions and services for the production and processing of fuels for drilling and production, bearings and compression, and automation end markets.
