Dotcoin Reaches Market Cap of $4.92 Million (DOT)

Dotcoin (CURRENCY:DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. Over the last seven days, Dotcoin has traded up 18.4% against the dollar. One Dotcoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0158 or 0.00000213 BTC on exchanges. Dotcoin has a total market cap of $4.92 million and $4,256.00 worth of Dotcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $84.77 or 0.01144380 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004692 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005241 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005589 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00017419 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00006690 BTC.

Dotcoin (CRYPTO:DOT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 30th, 2014. Dotcoin’s total supply is 577,018,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 312,018,000 tokens. Dotcoin’s official Twitter account is @dotcoinnz and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dotcoin is www.cryptopia.co.nz

Dotcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dotcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dotcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dotcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

