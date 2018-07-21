Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (DFIN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (NYSE:DFIN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.50.

DFIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 25th.

Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions traded up $0.12, reaching $20.57, during midday trading on Monday, according to Marketbeat.com. 266,681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,016. The stock has a market cap of $692.13 million, a PE ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.99. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a one year low of $15.22 and a one year high of $23.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $255.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.49 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 22.48%. sell-side analysts predict that Donnelley Financial Solutions will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,388,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,355,000 after purchasing an additional 129,104 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 13.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,159,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,914,000 after purchasing an additional 134,075 shares during the period. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 37.9% during the first quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC now owns 904,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,534,000 after purchasing an additional 248,457 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 10.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 851,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,618,000 after purchasing an additional 83,223 shares during the period. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 30.6% during the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 749,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,870,000 after purchasing an additional 175,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides financial communications, and data and analytics services for the investment and capital markets worldwide. It offers communication tools and services to allow its clients to comply with ongoing regulatory filings; and communications services to create, manage, and deliver registration statements, prospectuses, proxies, and other communications to regulators and investors.

