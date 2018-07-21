Discover Financial Services (DFS) to Post Q4 2018 Earnings of $2.02 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) – Research analysts at William Blair lifted their Q4 2018 earnings per share estimates for Discover Financial Services in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 17th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.02 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.99. William Blair also issued estimates for Discover Financial Services’ Q1 2019 earnings at $1.97 EPS and Q2 2019 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on DFS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 30th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.09.

NYSE DFS opened at $72.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $57.50 and a fifty-two week high of $81.93.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 18.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 23.41%.

In related news, CEO David W. Nelms sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $2,125,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total value of $266,587.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,498 shares of company stock worth $5,279,854 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DFS. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $556,000. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 76,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,856,000 after buying an additional 6,708 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 25,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after buying an additional 11,489 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 162,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,946,000 after buying an additional 6,454 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

