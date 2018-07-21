Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Position in Baozun Inc (BZUN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Baozun Inc (NASDAQ:BZUN) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 184,451 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Baozun were worth $8,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truewealth LLC grew its position in Baozun by 85.9% during the first quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 4,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought a new position in Baozun during the first quarter valued at about $247,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Baozun during the first quarter valued at about $266,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Baozun during the first quarter valued at about $357,000. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. bought a new position in Baozun during the first quarter valued at about $413,000. Institutional investors own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Baozun alerts:

Shares of Baozun opened at $61.94 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.62 and a beta of 3.97. Baozun Inc has a twelve month low of $25.74 and a twelve month high of $67.41.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $921.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.38 million. Baozun had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 5.00%. Baozun’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. analysts predict that Baozun Inc will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BZUN shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Baozun from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Baozun from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Finally, Vetr upgraded shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.41 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.68.

About Baozun

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions for brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including IT infrastructure setup and integration, online store design and setup, store operations, visual merchandizing and marketing campaigns, customer services, warehousing, and order fulfillment.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BZUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baozun Inc (NASDAQ:BZUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Baozun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baozun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.