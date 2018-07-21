Dime Community Bancshares (DCOM) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Study Finds

Media coverage about Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Dime Community Bancshares earned a coverage optimism score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the savings and loans company an impact score of 45.5287115620125 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DCOM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.50 target price on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research report on Friday, July 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

NASDAQ:DCOM traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.05. The stock had a trading volume of 75,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,878. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Dime Community Bancshares has a 12-month low of $17.75 and a 12-month high of $22.65. The company has a market capitalization of $751.42 million, a P/E ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.76.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 23.24%. The business had revenue of $41.26 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Dime Community Bancshares will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Omer Sj Williams sold 9,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total value of $192,786.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $932,950.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James L. Rizzo sold 1,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $25,636.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,733 shares of company stock valued at $487,043 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

