DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH (DLR) Position Cut by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp cut its position in shares of DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH (NYSE:DLR) by 48.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 67,880 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH were worth $7,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,122,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 6,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH during the fourth quarter worth $7,240,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 46,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,274,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. 98.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 16th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH in a report on Friday. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH in a report on Monday, April 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.67.

DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH opened at $116.00 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.01. DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH has a 52-week low of $96.56 and a 52-week high of $127.23.

DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $744.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.93 million. DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 14th. DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH’s payout ratio is 65.80%.

In other DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH news, SVP Joshua A. Mills sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $281,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,925. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joshua A. Mills sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,435 shares of company stock worth $2,318,775. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

