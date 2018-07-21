DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH (DLR) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH (NYSE:DLR) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Digital Realty have outperformed the industry it belongs to, in the past three months. The company is well poised to benefit from the robust demand for data centers through its accretive acquisitions and development efforts. In fact, in June the company opened its third data center in Toronto. The move expanded the company’s presence in the fourth largest city in North America which is also the financial and business capital of Canada. In addition to having a solid operating platform, the company focuses on maintaining an investment grade balance sheet. It enjoys ample and growing liquidity, with diversified sources of capital and has a well-laddered debt maturity schedule. However, the company faces intense competition in the industry. Amid this, aggressive pricing pressure is likely to continue in the upcoming period. Further, the company has a substantial debt burden and hence rate hike adds to its woes.”

Get DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine cut DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH in a research report on Monday, April 9th. They issued a hold rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a market perform rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $123.67.

DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH opened at $116.00 on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH has a fifty-two week low of $96.56 and a fifty-two week high of $127.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.01.

DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH (NYSE:DLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $744.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th were given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.80%.

In related news, SVP Joshua A. Mills sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $281,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,925. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joshua A. Mills sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,435 shares of company stock worth $2,318,775 over the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 25,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 85,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,701,000 after acquiring an additional 12,910 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust bought a new position in DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,640,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 6,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. 98.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

Read More: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH (DLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.