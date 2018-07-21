DiamondRock Hospitality (DRH) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate company that owns, acquires and invests in upper upscale and upscale hotel properties located primarily in North America. To a lesser extent, it may invest, on a selective basis, in premium limited-service and extended-stay hotel properties in urban locations. The Company has a strategic acquisition sourcing relationship with Marriott International. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Boenning Scattergood cut DiamondRock Hospitality from a neutral rating to an under perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 29th. ValuEngine cut DiamondRock Hospitality from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. TheStreet raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Barclays raised their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $12.00 to $13.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.46.

Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality opened at $12.23 on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. DiamondRock Hospitality has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $12.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $181.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.37 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In related news, Director Gilbert T. Ray sold 11,268 shares of DiamondRock Hospitality stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total transaction of $132,286.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,846.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William J. Tennis sold 30,000 shares of DiamondRock Hospitality stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total value of $383,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 252,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,227,722.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,268 shares of company stock valued at $641,786 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 19.3% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 36,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,925 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the second quarter worth $2,245,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the first quarter worth $459,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 7.5% during the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 341,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 23,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,571,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,406,000 after purchasing an additional 47,627 shares during the last quarter.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 30 premium quality hotels with over 9,900 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

