Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Shows

News stories about Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Diamond Offshore Drilling earned a news impact score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the offshore drilling services provider an impact score of 46.3418533297261 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

DO opened at $18.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 4.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 1.16. Diamond Offshore Drilling has a 12 month low of $10.19 and a 12 month high of $21.92.

Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $295.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.89 million. Diamond Offshore Drilling had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 1.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Diamond Offshore Drilling will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on DO. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Diamond Offshore Drilling from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Cowen set a $16.00 price objective on Diamond Offshore Drilling and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $16.00 price objective on Diamond Offshore Drilling and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Diamond Offshore Drilling presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

In other Diamond Offshore Drilling news, insider Marc Gerard Rex Edwards sold 78,265 shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $1,561,386.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Company Profile

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. It provides services in floater market, including ultra-deepwater, deepwater, and mid-water. The company operates a fleet of 17 offshore drilling rigs, which comprises 4 drillships, 7 ultra-deepwater, 4 deepwater, and 2 mid-water semisubmersibles.

