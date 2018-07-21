Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Evonik Industries (EVK) a €40.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EVK has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. UBS Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €31.00 ($36.47) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €34.44 ($40.52).

EVK stock opened at €31.39 ($36.93) on Wednesday. Evonik Industries has a 12 month low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 12 month high of €32.97 ($38.79).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemical quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

