Destiny Pharma (DEST) Given “Corporate” Rating at FinnCap

Shares of Destiny Pharma opened at GBX 109 ($1.44) on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat. Destiny Pharma has a one year low of GBX 111 ($1.47) and a one year high of GBX 235 ($3.11).

In other news, insider Nigel Rudd purchased 39,100 shares of Destiny Pharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 110 ($1.46) per share, for a total transaction of £43,010 ($56,929.19).

Destiny Pharma plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel medicines for the treatment of infectious diseases in the United Kingdom. It is involved in developing XF-73 Nasal for the treatment of post-surgical staphylococcal infections; XF-73 Throat for the treatment of staphylococcal hospital/ventilator pneumonia infections; XF-70 Dermal for the treatment of skin burn wound infections of antibiotic resistant bacteria; and XF-70 Lung for the treatment of bacterial biofilm-associated infections.

