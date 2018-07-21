Derwent London (DLN) Given “Buy” Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Derwent London (LON:DLN) in a report issued on Friday, investing.thisismoney.co.uk reports. The firm currently has a GBX 3,600 ($47.65) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 3,500 ($46.33).

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DLN. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Derwent London from GBX 3,328.94 ($44.06) to GBX 3,510 ($46.46) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Friday. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. BNP Paribas increased their price target on shares of Derwent London from GBX 2,600 ($34.41) to GBX 3,200 ($42.36) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,786 ($50.11) price target on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 3,093.14 ($40.94).

LON:DLN traded up GBX 21 ($0.28) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 3,091 ($40.91). 922,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,770. Derwent London has a 1-year low of GBX 2,574 ($34.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,133 ($41.47).

Derwent London plc owns 87 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £4.9 billion (including joint ventures) as at 31 December 2017, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

