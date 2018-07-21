Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Takes Position in Parsley Energy Inc (PE)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PE. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,540 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Parsley Energy in the 4th quarter worth $841,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 1,152.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 940,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,688,000 after buying an additional 865,400 shares in the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Parsley Energy in the 4th quarter worth $1,873,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 31,651 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 3,526 shares in the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Parsley Energy alerts:

In related news, insider Mike Hinson sold 41,681 shares of Parsley Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $1,331,707.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 422,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,502,900.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Colin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of Parsley Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $315,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 244,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,714,404.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,681 shares of company stock valued at $1,949,708 in the last quarter. 13.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Parsley Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Parsley Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Parsley Energy in a research note on Friday. National Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Parsley Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Parsley Energy in a report on Thursday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parsley Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.28.

Parsley Energy opened at $31.55 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 45.72, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of -0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Parsley Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $21.12 and a 12-month high of $33.43.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. Parsley Energy had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 3.71%. The company had revenue of $392.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Parsley Energy Inc will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

About Parsley Energy

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, production, exploration, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2017, its acreage position consisted of 219,747 net acres, including 174,392 net acres in the Midland Basin and 45,355 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and 241.0 net producing horizontal wells and 731.5 net producing vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 416.4 MMBoe.

Recommended Story: What does relative strength index mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE).

Receive News & Ratings for Parsley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.