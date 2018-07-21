Denali Therapeutics Inc (DNLI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th.

Denali Therapeutics traded down $0.54, reaching $13.46, during mid-day trading on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 209,084 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,178. Denali Therapeutics has a one year low of $13.44 and a one year high of $25.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $0.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.00 million. equities research analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $142,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $173,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $197,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 5,364.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 10,729 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

