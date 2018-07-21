Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group (DFRG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:DFRG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group, LLC develops, owns and operates three contemporary, complementary restaurant concepts: Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steak House, Sullivan’s Steakhouse and Del Frisco’s Grille. The restaurants offer selections that include steaks, lobster tails, lamb chops and fresh seafood, as well as an extensive wine selection. Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group, LLC is headquartered in Wichita, Kansas. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating on shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.90.

Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group traded down $0.20, reaching $11.65, during trading on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 299,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,593. Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $11.10 and a 52 week high of $18.85. The company has a market cap of $241.54 million, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:DFRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group had a positive return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $89.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.96 million. equities research analysts expect that Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group news, insider Juan Salas bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.15 per share, with a total value of $75,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ian Russell Carter bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.48 per share, with a total value of $100,620.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 65,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,048.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 29,330 shares of company stock valued at $450,400. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DFRG. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,545 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 10,629 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 101,798 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 14,627 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 59,477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 34,149 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 89,819 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 33,717 shares in the last quarter. 99.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group

Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc develops, owns, and operates restaurants in the United States. It owns and operates restaurants under the Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steak House, Sullivan's Steakhouse, and Del Frisco's Grille brand names. The company offers steaks, as well as other menu selections, such as chops and fresh seafood.

