DBV Technologies (DBVT) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “DBV Technologies SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops products and immunotherapies for the diagnosis and treatment of various food allergies, including milk and peanut. The Company delivers biological immunoactive compounds, such as allergens, to the immune system by targeting the antigen-presenting cells present in skin. DBV Technologies SA is headquartered in Bagneux, France. “

Get DBV Technologies alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on DBVT. Deutsche Bank set a $33.00 price objective on shares of DBV Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of DBV Technologies from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of DBV Technologies from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DBV Technologies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. DBV Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.50.

Shares of DBV Technologies opened at $17.29 on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. DBV Technologies has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $50.57. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DBVT. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in DBV Technologies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 140,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in DBV Technologies by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,499 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in DBV Technologies by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 67,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 11,646 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in DBV Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,084,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in DBV Technologies by 842.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 119,119 shares during the period. 45.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DBV Technologies (DBVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DBV Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBV Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.