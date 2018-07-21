Davis R M Inc. Acquires 395 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 125.4% during the second quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 43,378.1% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 153,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 152,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF opened at $144.84 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.79 and a fifty-two week high of $146.87.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.