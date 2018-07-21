Danaher (DHR) Sets New 12-Month High on Earnings Beat

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $106.08 and last traded at $103.66, with a volume of 290696 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $106.89.

The conglomerate reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.06. Danaher had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.88%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DHR shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Danaher in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.25.

In other news, CFO Daniel L. Comas sold 78,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $7,968,792.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 148,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,125,344.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda P. Hefner sold 18,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.51, for a total transaction of $1,827,281.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,560,589.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter worth $103,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter worth $123,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 62.5% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter worth $171,000. 76.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $69.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.59.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides laser scanning, compound, surgical, and other stereo microscopes. This segment also offers filtration, separation, and purification technologies to the biopharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical, aerospace, microelectronics, and general industrial sectors.

