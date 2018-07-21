Danaher (DHR) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.05-1.08 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.08. Danaher also updated its FY18 guidance to $4.43-4.50 EPS.

Danaher opened at $101.29 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Danaher has a 12-month low of $78.97 and a 12-month high of $106.08. The stock has a market cap of $72.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The conglomerate reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.06. Danaher had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $4.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Danaher will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.88%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaher from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $114.00 target price (up from $108.00) on shares of Danaher in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $108.25.

In related news, Director Linda P. Hefner sold 18,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.51, for a total value of $1,827,281.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,225 shares in the company, valued at $2,560,589.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel L. Comas sold 78,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total transaction of $7,968,792.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,125,344.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides laser scanning, compound, surgical, and other stereo microscopes. This segment also offers filtration, separation, and purification technologies to the biopharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical, aerospace, microelectronics, and general industrial sectors.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.