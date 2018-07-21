DA Davidson Boosts Mellanox Technologies (MLNX) Price Target to $115.00

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) had its target price increased by DA Davidson to $115.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning. They currently have a $83.60 rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Mellanox Technologies’ Q2 2018 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $3.06 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $3.66 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Mellanox Technologies from a c+ rating to an a rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Barclays set a $103.00 price target on Mellanox Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Mellanox Technologies from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. BidaskClub lowered Mellanox Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Mellanox Technologies to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $93.00.

MLNX stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.40. 546,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,053. Mellanox Technologies has a 12 month low of $42.25 and a 12 month high of $90.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.55.

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.16. Mellanox Technologies had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $268.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Mellanox Technologies will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 4,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.14, for a total value of $324,749.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Value Lp Starboard sold 344,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $29,307,885.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 350,889 shares of company stock valued at $29,798,229. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $425,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $386,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 538,000 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $45,353,000 after acquiring an additional 118,000 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Clinton Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,218,000. 73.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mellanox Technologies Company Profile

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, and sells interconnect products and solutions worldwide. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. The company offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits (ICs), adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; Ethernet solutions, such as Ethernet switch products and Ethernet adapters for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale, Web 2.0, and cloud data centers.

