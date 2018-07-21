D. R. Horton Inc (DHI) Stake Decreased by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 41.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,358 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 102,445 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $5,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,516 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,927 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 6,043 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 94,825 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,157,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of D. R. Horton from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of D. R. Horton from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of D. R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 price objective on shares of D. R. Horton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of D. R. Horton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.27.

D. R. Horton opened at $42.55 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 7.36. D. R. Horton Inc has a 12-month low of $34.95 and a 12-month high of $53.32.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. analysts forecast that D. R. Horton Inc will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West America. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 26 states and 79 markets in the United States under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, Freedom Homes, and Pacific Ridge Homes.

