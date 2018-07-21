CymaBay Therapeutics (CBAY) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CBAY. ValuEngine raised shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $18.00 price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Leerink Swann upped their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CymaBay Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.13.

Shares of CymaBay Therapeutics opened at $12.40 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 12.91 and a current ratio of 12.91. CymaBay Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.56 and a one year high of $15.59.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.18). equities research analysts predict that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sujal Shah purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.65 per share, for a total transaction of $53,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 1,666.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,160,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,594 shares in the last quarter. Foresite Capital Management III LLC increased its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 160.3% during the 1st quarter. Foresite Capital Management III LLC now owns 1,562,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,291,000 after purchasing an additional 962,040 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC increased its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,955,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,393,000 after purchasing an additional 953,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,169,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,187,000 after acquiring an additional 478,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,196,000. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar, a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

