Cyder (CYDER) Achieves Market Capitalization of $0.00

Cyder (CURRENCY:CYDER) traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 21st. In the last week, Cyder has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cyder has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $9.00 worth of Cyder was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cyder coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Particl (PART) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00075349 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00016331 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000535 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001484 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000842 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000245 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Cyder Profile

Cyder is a coin. Cyder’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins. Cyder’s official website is cydercoin.com

Buying and Selling Cyder

Cyder can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyder directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cyder should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cyder using one of the exchanges listed above.

