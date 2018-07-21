CVS Health Corp (CVS) Position Lowered by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank trimmed its stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 16.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 141,604 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 27,122 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $9,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in CVS Health by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,445 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in CVS Health by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,947 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 27,216 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in CVS Health by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 26,186 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 9,160 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director C David Brown II bought 10,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.99 per share, for a total transaction of $619,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 101,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,276,611.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVS. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Saturday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Leerink Swann set a $85.00 price target on shares of CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.74.

CVS stock opened at $65.26 on Friday. CVS Health Corp has a one year low of $60.14 and a one year high of $84.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. CVS Health had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The company had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 25th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 24th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated pharmacy health care services. It operates through Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC segments. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, Medicare Part D services, mail order, specialty pharmacy and infusion services, retail pharmacy network management services, prescription management systems, clinical services, disease management programs, and medical pharmacy management services.

