CTI BioPharma (CTIC) Receives Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $4.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CTIC. JMP Securities set a $8.00 price target on CTI BioPharma and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. BidaskClub lowered CTI BioPharma from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CTI BioPharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. ValuEngine upgraded CTI BioPharma from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on CTI BioPharma in a research report on Monday, March 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.83.

CTI BioPharma traded up $0.08, hitting $2.35, during trading hours on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 1,170,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,194,488. CTI BioPharma has a one year low of $2.17 and a one year high of $5.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. CTI BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 63.27% and a negative net margin of 71.30%. The business had revenue of $10.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that CTI BioPharma will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in CTI BioPharma by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 609,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 198,700 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in CTI BioPharma in the 4th quarter worth about $472,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in CTI BioPharma by 181.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 109,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 70,299 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CTI BioPharma by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 433,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 18,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in CTI BioPharma by 241.9% in the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 28,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

CTI BioPharma Company Profile

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States and internationally. It develops PIXUVRI, a novel aza-anthracenedione for the treatment of adult patients with multiply relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

