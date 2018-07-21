CSX (CSX) PT Raised to $75.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. They currently have a $69.00 rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CSX. BidaskClub raised shares of CSX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Scotiabank set a $65.00 price objective on shares of CSX and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of CSX to $65.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CSX currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.45.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $69.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $60.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.19. CSX has a twelve month low of $47.99 and a twelve month high of $69.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. CSX had a net margin of 53.27% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. equities research analysts expect that CSX will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO James M. Foote purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.91 per share, with a total value of $299,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 7.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,455,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $638,209,000 after buying an additional 783,705 shares in the last quarter. CI Global Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in CSX by 254.1% during the first quarter. CI Global Investments Inc. now owns 6,305,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $351,298,000 after buying an additional 4,524,823 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in CSX by 3.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,298,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $295,180,000 after buying an additional 185,534 shares in the last quarter. Alleghany Corp DE boosted its holdings in CSX by 20.9% during the first quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 5,180,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $288,577,000 after buying an additional 895,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CSX by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,598,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $256,202,000 after buying an additional 25,312 shares in the last quarter. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based transportation services in the United States and Canada. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports agricultural and food products, fertilizers, chemicals, automotive, metals and equipment, minerals, and forest products; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

